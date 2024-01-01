https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11533547Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAntique Print with Segments of a Japanese Plate from section VII plate IV. by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11533547View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 907 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2645 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7557 x 10000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7557 x 10000 px | 300 dpi | 432.45 MBFree DownloadAntique Print with Segments of a Japanese Plate from section VII plate IV. by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More