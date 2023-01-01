Wine glass vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium ID : 11541361 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1542 x 2742 px | 300 dpi | 25.27 MB Small JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1542 x 2742 px | 300 dpi