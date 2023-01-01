https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542399Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusinesswoman and laptop background, brown border designMorePremiumID : 11542399View personal and business license JPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3475 x 4865 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3475 x 4865 px | 300 dpi | 96.79 MBBusinesswoman and laptop background, brown border designMore