Alexander sculpture collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst More Premium ID : 11542638 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2494 x 3742 px | 300 dpi | 66.73 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2494 x 3742 px | 300 dpi