https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543170Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLittle girl chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11543170View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1120 x 1680 px | 300 dpi | 14.6 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1120 x 1680 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Little girl chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More