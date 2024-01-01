rawpixel
Collection of Numbers, Designs and Letters Seen by Me at the Beginning of the War in Berlin—Military in Nature (ca. 1915)…
Collection of Numbers, Designs and Letters Seen by Me at the Beginning of the War in Berlin—Military in Nature (ca. 1915) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.

