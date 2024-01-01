https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11548712Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCollection of Numbers, Designs and Letters Seen by Me at the Beginning of the War in Berlin—Military in Nature (ca. 1915) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11548712View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1196 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2913 x 2903 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2913 x 2903 px | 300 dpi | 15.7 MBFree DownloadCollection of Numbers, Designs and Letters Seen by Me at the Beginning of the War in Berlin—Military in Nature (ca. 1915) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. More