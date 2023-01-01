rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549017
Vintage pink flower pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage pink flower pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
11549017

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage pink flower pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More