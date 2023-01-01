https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549564Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAngel vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11549564View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3045 x 3807 px | 300 dpi | 89.19 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3045 x 3807 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Angel vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More