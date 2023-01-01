https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550921Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFashionable woman vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11550921View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3100 x 2067 px | 300 dpi | 52.57 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3100 x 2067 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Fashionable woman vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More