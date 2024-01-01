rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551295
Church at Head Tide (1938&ndash;1940) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Church at Head Tide (1938–1940) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11551295

View CC0 License

Church at Head Tide (1938–1940) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More