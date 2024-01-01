rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551299
Waxenstein Peaks, Garmisch-Partenkirchen (ca. 1933–1934) painting in high resolution by Marsden Hartley. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11551299

View CC0 License

