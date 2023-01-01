https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560555Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage frame chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11560555View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3311 x 4636 px | 300 dpi | 113.83 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3311 x 4636 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage frame chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More