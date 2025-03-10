Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageframeartvintagepublic domainportraitwomanpaintingpicture framePortrait of an unknown woman as Maria (1920–1930) by Anton JosefTrčkaOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 966 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3338 x 2687 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFrame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe dancer Ellinor Tordis as Maria (1926) by Anton JosefTrčkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568842/the-dancer-ellinor-tordis-maria-1926-anton-joseftrckaFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuste van Maria, neerziend (1700 - 1800) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13784751/buste-van-maria-neerziend-1700-1800-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licenseMaria (1649 - 1681) by François Spierre and Giovanni Lorenzo Berninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13785892/maria-1649-1681-francois-spierre-and-giovanni-lorenzo-berniniFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView licenseMaria (c. 1609 - 1676) by Bartolommeo Coriolano and Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779421/maria-c-1609-1676-bartolommeo-coriolano-and-guido-reniFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarie. (around 1801–1833)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11645854/marie-around-1801-1833Free Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView licenseMaria (1648 - 1665) by Elisabetta Siranihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779030/maria-1648-1665-elisabetta-siraniFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892101/mona-lisa-picture-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHoofd van Maria (1759) by Jean Charles François, Joseph Marie Vien I, Jean Charles François, Maria Lesczinska koningin van…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13784965/image-paper-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseMaria met handen voor de borst gekruist (1632 - 1693) by François de Poilly I, Guido Reni and Franse kroonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13785619/image-paper-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseMaagd Maria (1588 - c. 1622) by Jacques Granthomme, Maerten de Vos, Hieronymus Wierix and Jacques Granthommehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13767723/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseKroonluchter met Maria en een engel (c. 1875 - c. 1900) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13754900/kroonluchter-met-maria-een-engel-c-1875-1900-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseMaria in de hemel (1470 - 1480) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760861/maria-hemel-1470-1480-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseMaria vergezeld door engel (1603) by Crispijn van de Passe I, Crispijn van de Passe I and Crispijn van de Passe Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761544/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseMaria met Kind, omringd door engelen (1683 - 1733) by Bernard Picart and Carlo Marattahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756829/image-paper-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum editable poster template, original art illustration from Leonardo Da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995372/image-mona-lisa-frame-personView licenseThe Dancer Gertrud Kraus Study (around 1930) by Hedda Medinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663796/the-dancer-gertrud-kraus-study-around-1930-hedda-medinaFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWORLD WAR 1914 - 1915 / Mark of Aviano's hand ... (Christ, Maria and Marco d'Aviano) (1915) by S Lehner, F Mader and Richard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636848/image-christ-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseAntique picture frame mockup, Laundry by Edouard Manet remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772194/antique-picture-frame-mockup-laundry-edouard-manet-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReliëf van Maria met kind in de Sint-Pauluskathedraal te Luik (c. 1877 - in or before 1882) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756962/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552062/png-architecture-art-nouveauView licenseMaria met kind (c. 1877 - in or before 1882) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756735/maria-met-kind-c-1877-before-1882-anonymousFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseRosalia Chladek (Hellerau-Laxenburg) in Jeanne d'Arc (1936) by Otto Skallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663799/rosalia-chladek-hellerau-laxenburg-jeanne-darc-1936-otto-skallFree Image from public domain licenseAntique picture frame mockup element, Laundry by Edouard Manet remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771043/png-antique-art-frameView licenseReliëf van Maria met kind (c. 1877 - in or before 1882) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13755832/relief-van-maria-met-kind-c-1877-before-1882-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAanbidding door Jozef en Maria (1497 - 1552) by Frans Crabbe van Espleghem and Frans Crabbe van Espleghemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13736553/image-paper-face-frameFree Image from public domain license