rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
assembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
Save
Edit Image
paperleavesartvintagepublic domaindrawingspaintingsketch
Editable Vintage purple ripped paper element set
Editable Vintage purple ripped paper element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151689/editable-vintage-purple-ripped-paper-element-setView license
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642959/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151549/vintage-pale-purple-pattern-ripped-paperView license
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642872/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151542/vintage-pale-purple-pattern-ripped-paperView license
assembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1942) by Karl Wiener
assembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642811/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151532/vintage-pale-purple-pattern-ripped-paperView license
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642918/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696097/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Assembly of 3 graphics;From the 150 leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
Assembly of 3 graphics;From the 150 leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642971/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic circle torn paper png, editable collage
Aesthetic circle torn paper png, editable collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158517/aesthetic-circle-torn-paper-png-editable-collageView license
Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940) by Karl Wiener
Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642921/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic circle torn paper collage, editable design
Aesthetic circle torn paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162619/aesthetic-circle-torn-paper-collage-editable-designView license
assembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1942) by Karl Wiener
assembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642895/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686560/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1941) by Karl Wiener
Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11643007/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704212/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
female portrait;from: The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
female portrait;from: The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642216/female-portraitfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Desktop wallpaper aesthetic torn paper circle, beige background
Desktop wallpaper aesthetic torn paper circle, beige background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163129/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-torn-paper-circle-beige-backgroundView license
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642849/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11643043/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Instant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Instant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView license
Montage of 3 graphics from The 150 Sheets (around 1940) by Karl Wiener
Montage of 3 graphics from The 150 Sheets (around 1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642792/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic butterflies background, botanical remix
Aesthetic butterflies background, botanical remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528060/aesthetic-butterflies-background-botanical-remixView license
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642828/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Go green word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Go green word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347325/green-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
From the mountains;from: The 150 Leaves (1943) by Karl Wiener
From the mountains;from: The 150 Leaves (1943) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642738/from-the-mountainsfrom-the-150-leaves-1943-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
seated female nude;from: The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
seated female nude;from: The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642482/seated-female-nudefrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Vintage rainbow ripped paper element set
Editable Vintage rainbow ripped paper element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152936/editable-vintage-rainbow-ripped-paper-element-setView license
Untitled;from: The 150 Leaves (1944) by Karl Wiener
Untitled;from: The 150 Leaves (1944) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642743/untitledfrom-the-150-leaves-1944-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Vintage purple ripped paper element set
Editable Vintage purple ripped paper element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151634/editable-vintage-purple-ripped-paper-element-setView license
Night Fear;from: The 150 Leaves (1942) by Karl Wiener
Night Fear;from: The 150 Leaves (1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642575/night-fearfrom-the-150-leaves-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Vintage purple ripped paper element set
Editable Vintage purple ripped paper element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151608/editable-vintage-purple-ripped-paper-element-setView license
Untitled (female portrait);from: The 150 Leaves (1942) by Karl Wiener
Untitled (female portrait);from: The 150 Leaves (1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642574/untitled-female-portraitfrom-the-150-leaves-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Vintage purple ripped paper element set
Editable Vintage purple ripped paper element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151603/editable-vintage-purple-ripped-paper-element-setView license
To where?;from: The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
To where?;from: The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642202/wherefrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Vintage purple ripped paper element set
Editable Vintage purple ripped paper element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151628/editable-vintage-purple-ripped-paper-element-setView license
Clouds;from: The 150 Leaves (1942) by Karl Wiener
Clouds;from: The 150 Leaves (1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642533/cloudsfrom-the-150-leaves-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license