Ernst Gideon Freiherr von Laudon (Loudon) (1717-1790), Field Marshal (around 1788–1789) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Be a unicorn word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alexander Wasiljewitsch Graf Suworow (1729-1800), General (around 1790) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Be a unicorn png word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ernst Gideon Freiherr von Laudon (Loudon) (1717-1790), Field Marshal (1788–1789) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Ernst Gideon Freiherr von Laudon (Loudon) (1716-1790), Field Marshal (1782) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
inscribed: Joseph II and his generals. (1787) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Horse club Instagram post template, editable text
The capture of Novi (Novi Grad) under the command of Field Marshal Laudon on October 3, 1788 (1788) by Johann Hieronymus…
Let the sparks fly quote, Napoleon editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Entry of Prince Frederick of Saxe-Coburg into Bucharest on November 10, 1789 (1789) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Horse lovers Instagram post template, editable text
The Arrival of Loudon in Elysium (Allegorical representation after the death of Field Marshal Laudon on July 17, 1790)…
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Suleiman Feizy, Pasha of Rumelia (around 1789) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Turkish emigrant from Mirnve from Serbia (1788) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
bez.: The Tod Loudons of July 14th, 1790 (1790) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
First Favorite of Basha from Scutari (around 1790) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Napoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Death of Loudons on July 14, 1790 (1790) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
FIELDZEUGMASTER FREIHERR von HAYNAU / with his suite in 1849.(Haynau, Nagy, Friedberg, Philippovich, Hannstein, Hennikstein…
Napoleon holding champagne glass png, celebration editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Position of the Turkish Army in the War of Austria and Russia against the Ottoman Empire 1788-1791 (1788–1789) by Johann…
Napoleon holding champagne glass, celebration editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Carl Graf Clerfait (1733-1798), field marshal (around 1795) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Franz Moritz Count of Lacy (1725-1801), Field Marshal (1782) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Napoleon holding champagne glass, celebration editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Turks Besiegers (allegorical depiction with busts of Ernst Gideon Freiherr von Laudon and Prince Josias von Sachsen…
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Turkish generals and soldiers from the time of the siege of Vienna in 1529: Sansaco des türcken supreme Haubtman (1875) by…
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The k.k.Army under the command of Joseph II. (1787 questionable) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General August von Werder on horseback (1871)
