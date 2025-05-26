Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonartvintagepublic domainpostcardsdrawingpaintingphotoPostcard of Wiener Werkstätte No. 148: Humoristic motive (1908) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener WerkstätteOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 783 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3500 x 5364 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992467/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 108: Harmony (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622326/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000908/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 29: Joke drawing (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622217/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseImport Instagram post template, original art illustration from Moriz Jung, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23170471/image-cartoon-art-vintageView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 27: Birthday card (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622230/image-art-birthday-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage frame editable white bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723909/brown-vintage-frame-editable-white-bread-backgroundView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 106: Blessing (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622339/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWhite bread background editable brown framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479876/white-bread-background-editable-brown-frameView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 84: Inspiration (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622281/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage frame with white editable bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723994/brown-vintage-frame-with-white-editable-bread-backgroundView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 27: Birthday card (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622328/image-art-birthday-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWhite bread desktop wallpaper editable brown framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495768/white-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-brown-frameView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 106: Blessing (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11696869/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149839/png-leaf-treeView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 95: The Lautenschläger (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11600354/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte editable poster template, original art illustration from Moriz Junghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23069526/image-cartoon-face-artView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 105: A bathing trip (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11696848/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476185/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 89: Serpentine Dance (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622282/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050726/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 109: Help yourself (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622336/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476179/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 85: Veni, vidi, vici (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622289/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWhite bread desktop wallpaper editable brown vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724047/white-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-brown-vintage-frameView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 108: Harmony (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11696867/image-cartoon-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party poster, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 16: Greeting card for the name day (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622200/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePostcard paper editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7561401/postcard-paper-editable-mockup-elementView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 59: act of juggling on an elephant (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622266/image-cartoon-art-elephantFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait, vintage collage element. Remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492569/van-goghs-portrait-vintage-collage-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 15: Greetings card for the name day (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622222/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrown bread desktop wallpaper editable vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542430/brown-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-frameView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 90: Jdill [Idylle] (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622294/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050707/wall-art-instagram-post-templateView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 106: Blessing (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11593175/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 84: Inspiration (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11600353/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 49: joke card (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622258/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license