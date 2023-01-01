https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11601436Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrnament frame vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11601436View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4500 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 100.16 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 3600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Ornament frame vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More