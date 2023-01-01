https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11601441Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCherub png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11601441View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 2500 x 1406 pxCompatible with :Cherub png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More