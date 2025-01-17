Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonartvintagepublic domainpostcardsinteriorarchitecturephotoPostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 908: Farmhouse parlour (1912) by Carl Krenek and Wiener WerkstätteOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1122 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1779 x 1903 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWall art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050707/wall-art-instagram-post-templateView licensePostcard of the Wiener Werkstätte No. 258: Entrance to a villa garden (1909) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590533/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro home decor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784664/retro-home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 253: pond with boat and swans (1909) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617415/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 257: Garden gate to a country house (1909) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11603049/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740096/png-architecture-art-cartoonView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 761: Woman with a dog in front of a garden gate (1912) by Carl Krenek and Wiener…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599588/image-dog-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 254: Woman at the fountain (1909) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11696892/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 255: Couple on a boat trip (1909) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11623273/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760944/van-goghs-sunflowers-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 257: Garden gate to a country house (1909) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590525/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 629: Christmas card (1912) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599544/image-cartoon-christmas-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro home decor Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784665/retro-home-decor-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 763: Christmas card (1912) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599589/image-cartoon-christmas-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 254: Woman at the fountain (1909) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11600368/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 909: Houses in the snow (1912) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11600003/image-paper-art-housesFree Image from public domain licenseCity and time poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21459405/city-and-time-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 193: Easter card (1909) by Carl Krenek and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590303/image-people-church-artFree Image from public domain licensePicture wall mockup, editable photo frames designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189061/picture-wall-mockup-editable-photo-frames-designView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 504: The dialect researcher (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599310/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790396/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 457: Budapest, Monument St. Stephen (1911) by Franz Bernhard Kuhn and Wiener…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599290/image-cartoon-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 95: The Lautenschläger (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11600354/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro home decor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11575617/retro-home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 59: act of juggling on an elephant (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622266/image-cartoon-art-elephantFree Image from public domain licenseRetro home decor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901507/retro-home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 105: A bathing trip (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622333/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 100: The Victorious (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622314/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro home decor blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784666/retro-home-decor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 504: The dialect researcher (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599316/image-cartoon-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705857/png-aesthetic-art-bedView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 89: Serpentine Dance (1907) by Rudolf Kalvach and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622282/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license