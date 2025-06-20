Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonartvintagepublic domainpostcardsdrawingsketchimpressionismPostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 731 The Virginians (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener WerkstätteOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 786 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3500 x 5344 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte editable poster template, original art illustration from Moriz Junghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23069526/image-cartoon-face-artView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte template, original art illustration from Moriz Junghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23105310/image-cartoon-face-artView licenseImport Instagram post template, original art illustration from Moriz Jung, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23170471/image-cartoon-art-vintageView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 732: King [cigarette] (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11596689/image-cartoon-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 516: The Ghost Castle (after Oscar Wilde) (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590541/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034847/png-art-background-buildingsView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 507: Old man in uniform (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599311/image-cartoon-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063609/png-art-background-buildingsView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 730: The Short [cigar] (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11596692/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730659/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard of the Wiener Werkstätte No. 66: Nocturnal conversation (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11696849/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715568/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 96: Variety number 2: Mr. B. Mouring the learned monkey (1907) by Moriz Jung and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622312/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058178/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 680: bulldog (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599586/image-dog-cartoon-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058990/vincent-van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 504: The dialect researcher (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599316/image-cartoon-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705857/png-aesthetic-art-bedView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 54: Conversation between rivals (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11696853/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992467/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 93: variety show number 11 (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11603048/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 504: The dialect researcher (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599310/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761318/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from Wiener Werkstätte No. 52: Conversation between an editor and a statesman (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622268/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761413/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 513: The fulfilled wish (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599342/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 676: poodle (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599573/image-dog-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's Starry Night, editable clipart set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071458/van-goghs-starry-night-editable-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 729 The Drama [cigarette] (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11602825/image-cartoon-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting, editable brushstroke set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063740/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-brushstroke-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 339: Bloodless hunt for giraffes (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11596690/image-cartoon-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475931/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 510: Between 3 and 4 o'clock in the morning! (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11602809/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's famous painting brushstroke set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063630/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-brushstroke-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 509: Singers in a backyard (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599309/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476185/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostcard of the Wiener Werkstätte No. 503: Girls with gramophone (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599327/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license