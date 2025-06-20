rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 731 The Virginians (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Save
Edit Image
cartoonartvintagepublic domainpostcardsdrawingsketchimpressionism
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte editable poster template, original art illustration from Moriz Jung
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte editable poster template, original art illustration from Moriz Jung
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23069526/image-cartoon-face-artView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte template, original art illustration from Moriz Jung
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte template, original art illustration from Moriz Jung
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23105310/image-cartoon-face-artView license
Import Instagram post template, original art illustration from Moriz Jung, editable text and design
Import Instagram post template, original art illustration from Moriz Jung, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23170471/image-cartoon-art-vintageView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 732: King [cigarette] (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 732: King [cigarette] (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11596689/image-cartoon-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 516: The Ghost Castle (after Oscar Wilde) (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 516: The Ghost Castle (after Oscar Wilde) (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590541/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034847/png-art-background-buildingsView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 507: Old man in uniform (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 507: Old man in uniform (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599311/image-cartoon-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's city desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's city desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063609/png-art-background-buildingsView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 730: The Short [cigar] (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 730: The Short [cigar] (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11596692/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730659/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard of the Wiener Werkstätte No. 66: Nocturnal conversation (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard of the Wiener Werkstätte No. 66: Nocturnal conversation (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11696849/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715568/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 96: Variety number 2: Mr. B. Mouring the learned monkey (1907) by Moriz Jung and…
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 96: Variety number 2: Mr. B. Mouring the learned monkey (1907) by Moriz Jung and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622312/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058178/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 680: bulldog (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 680: bulldog (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599586/image-dog-cartoon-animalFree Image from public domain license
Vincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058990/vincent-van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 504: The dialect researcher (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 504: The dialect researcher (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599316/image-cartoon-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705857/png-aesthetic-art-bedView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 54: Conversation between rivals (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 54: Conversation between rivals (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11696853/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992467/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 93: variety show number 11 (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 93: variety show number 11 (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11603048/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 504: The dialect researcher (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 504: The dialect researcher (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599310/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761318/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard from Wiener Werkstätte No. 52: Conversation between an editor and a statesman (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener…
Postcard from Wiener Werkstätte No. 52: Conversation between an editor and a statesman (1907) by Moriz Jung and Wiener…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622268/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761413/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 513: The fulfilled wish (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 513: The fulfilled wish (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599342/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 676: poodle (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 676: poodle (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599573/image-dog-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's Starry Night, editable clipart set, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's Starry Night, editable clipart set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071458/van-goghs-starry-night-editable-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 729 The Drama [cigarette] (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 729 The Drama [cigarette] (1912) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11602825/image-cartoon-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting, editable brushstroke set, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting, editable brushstroke set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063740/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-brushstroke-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 339: Bloodless hunt for giraffes (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 339: Bloodless hunt for giraffes (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11596690/image-cartoon-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475931/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 510: Between 3 and 4 o'clock in the morning! (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener…
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 510: Between 3 and 4 o'clock in the morning! (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11602809/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Van Gogh's famous painting brushstroke set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Van Gogh's famous painting brushstroke set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063630/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-brushstroke-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 509: Singers in a backyard (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 509: Singers in a backyard (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599309/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476185/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Postcard of the Wiener Werkstätte No. 503: Girls with gramophone (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard of the Wiener Werkstätte No. 503: Girls with gramophone (1911) by Moriz Jung and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599327/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license