II World War (around 1940) by Karl Wiener
Nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
II World War (around 1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640685/world-war-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Grief (around 1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11648365/grief-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
No more war editable poster template from original photography of nuclear bomb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22994947/more-war-editable-poster-template-from-original-photography-nuclear-bombView license
Burning City (Stalingrad) (1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646110/burning-city-stalingrad-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
The German Boot;from: The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642473/the-german-bootfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630689/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
„Krieg“ (1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640950/krieg-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView license
war grotesque (1944) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11607399/war-grotesque-1944-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Conclusion (war grotesque) (around 1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640588/conclusion-war-grotesque-around-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
War poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Self-Portrait with Jupiter and Saturn (1940) by Karl Wiener and Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11607396/self-portrait-with-jupiter-and-saturn-1940-karl-wiener-and-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Untitled (war grotesque) (around 1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640942/untitled-war-grotesque-around-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
The Standard Bearer, from: Cycle From Yesterday to Tomorrow (Grotesques) (1942–1948) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11648157/image-cartoon-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Golgotha (1941–1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640583/golgotha-1941-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Apocalypse (draft) (1947) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11647763/apocalypse-draft-1947-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Victory and Death (pencil sketch) (1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646149/victory-and-death-pencil-sketch-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Collect bones! (1944) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11647337/collect-bones-1944-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Brandfackel-Prometheus (1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646613/brandfackel-prometheus-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Without title (female figure) (1947) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11648105/without-title-female-figure-1947-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639610/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
Illustration draft for: The Socialist 2141 (around 1945) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11667249/illustration-draft-for-the-socialist-2141-around-1945-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Untitled (Red Moon over Debris) (1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646901/untitled-red-moon-over-debris-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Winter;from: The 150 Leaves (1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642524/winterfrom-the-150-leaves-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
For what? (soldier in minefield) (around 1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640573/for-what-soldier-minefield-around-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license