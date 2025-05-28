Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperframeartmanvintagepublic domainportraitdrawingWithout title (self -portrait?) (around 1940) by Karl WienerOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1033 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2286 x 1968 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView licenseself portrait (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640883/self-portrait-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale portrait (after Rudolf Hess) (1939) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640749/male-portrait-after-rudolf-hess-1939-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensemale portrait (1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636287/male-portrait-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale and female portrait (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640645/male-and-female-portrait-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseself portrait (around 1929) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11654120/self-portrait-around-1929-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tiger and a Lady paintingpsd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814412/png-art-artwork-canvasView licensefemale portrait (1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636348/female-portrait-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseWithout title (self -portrait with demons) (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11653816/without-title-self-portrait-with-demons-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseBedrängnis Self-portrait with women's heads and files, a skull in the front right (1929) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565201/image-paper-skull-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView licenseSingle figure (seated man) (1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636448/single-figure-seated-man-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseSingle figure (seated man) (1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636441/single-figure-seated-man-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWithout title (male portrait) (around 1929) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11653177/without-title-male-portrait-around-1929-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseCycling club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950012/cycling-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale portrait (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640635/male-portrait-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable collage vintage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516990/editable-collage-vintage-frame-backgroundView licensesingle figure (standing man) (around 1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636371/single-figure-standing-man-around-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady (around 1939) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640775/portrait-lady-around-1939-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, and vibrant orange elements social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633243/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseUntitled (portrait) (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640887/untitled-portrait-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView licensespring landscape (around 1923) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11632470/spring-landscape-around-1923-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView licensefemale portrait (1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636271/female-portrait-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712990/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 251: Otto Wagner (1911) by Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11695843/image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuild your body Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558179/build-your-body-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensefemale portrait (around 1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636286/female-portrait-around-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390203/png-abroad-aesthetic-beigeView licenseself portrait (1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646074/self-portrait-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license