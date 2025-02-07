Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepapercloudsskyartvintagepublic domaindrawingswomanUntitled (around 1940) by Karl WienerOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 738 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2441 x 3969 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSurreal tree growing hand, creative abstract remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182515/surreal-tree-growing-hand-creative-abstract-remix-editable-designView licenseUntitled (female character) (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646262/untitled-female-character-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal tree growing hand, creative abstract remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182514/surreal-tree-growing-hand-creative-abstract-remix-editable-designView licenseUntitled (female character) (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646257/untitled-female-character-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage remix surreal elements and pink accents editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22187085/retro-monochrome-collage-with-surreal-elements-and-pink-accents-editable-designView licenseUntitled (female character) (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646236/untitled-female-character-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ocean travel background, woman paddling boat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525348/aesthetic-ocean-travel-background-woman-paddling-boat-designView licenseUntitled (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640837/untitled-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ocean travel background, woman paddling boat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517654/aesthetic-ocean-travel-background-woman-paddling-boat-designView licenseUntitled (female character) (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646234/untitled-female-character-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled (pregnant woman) (around 1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636220/untitled-pregnant-woman-around-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseFundraising for children poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView licenseUntitled (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640710/untitled-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseUntitled (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640695/untitled-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseSpring (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646103/spring-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365461/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseUntitled (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646269/untitled-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal tree growing hand png, creative abstract remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123866/surreal-tree-growing-hand-png-creative-abstract-remix-editable-designView licenseUntitled (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640681/untitled-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346526/victorian-woman-driving-png-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseself portrait (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640883/self-portrait-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345477/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseStanding female nude (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11637738/standing-female-nude-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseCouple in the rain background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040782/couple-the-rain-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled (1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640729/untitled-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist woman flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9409013/png-aesthetic-art-botanicalView licenseUntitled (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640687/untitled-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licensePonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMondgöttin (1943) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11647078/mondgottin-1943-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseSolution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367718/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView licensefemale nude (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11638779/female-nude-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseCouple in the rain art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040783/couple-the-rain-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure study (standing woman) (around 1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636383/figure-study-standing-woman-around-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensefemale nude (around 1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636425/female-nude-around-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseCouple in the rain desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040785/couple-the-rain-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640678/untitled-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license