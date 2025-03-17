Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperartmanvintagepublic domainportraitdrawingpaintingMale portrait (after Rudolf Hess) (1939) by Karl WienerOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1157 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2268 x 2352 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensemale portrait (1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636287/male-portrait-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale and female portrait (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640645/male-and-female-portrait-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale portrait (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640635/male-portrait-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBedrängnis Self-portrait with women's heads and files, a skull in the front right (1929) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565201/image-paper-skull-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWithout title (self -portrait?) (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640682/without-title-self-portrait-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensemale portrait (around 1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636457/male-portrait-around-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady (around 1939) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640775/portrait-lady-around-1939-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSingle figure (seated man) (1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636448/single-figure-seated-man-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensemale nude (1925) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636406/male-nude-1925-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensefemale portrait (1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636271/female-portrait-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseself portrait (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640883/self-portrait-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseTwo male nudes (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11638415/two-male-nudes-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensefemale portrait (around 1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636274/female-portrait-around-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView licenseSingle figure (seated man) (1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636441/single-figure-seated-man-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensefemale portrait (around 1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636286/female-portrait-around-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensefemale portrait (around 1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636268/female-portrait-around-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage set elements, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView licensefemale portrait (1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636348/female-portrait-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensefemale portrait (1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636279/female-portrait-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensefemale portrait (1928) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636330/female-portrait-1928-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum tour, explore art, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544362/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licensesingle figure (standing man) (around 1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636371/single-figure-standing-man-around-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license