Portrait of a Lady (around 1939) by Karl Wiener
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
female portrait (around 1926) by Karl Wiener
Woman beige background, floral ripped paper
female portrait (around 1926) by Karl Wiener
Woman beige background, floral ripped paper
female portrait (1928) by Karl Wiener
Album cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Spain 1939, Cruelty (female portrait) (1939) by Karl Wiener
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
female portrait (1928) by Karl Wiener
Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
female portrait (1928) by Karl Wiener
Editable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
female portrait (around 1926) by Karl Wiener
Ripped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Male and female portrait (around 1930) by Karl Wiener
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
female portrait (1928) by Karl Wiener
New collection Facebook post template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Woman (around 1929) by Karl Wiener
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
female portrait (around 1926) by Karl Wiener
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bedrängnis Self-portrait with women's heads and files, a skull in the front right (1929) by Karl Wiener
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
female portrait (1926) by Karl Wiener
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Male portrait (after Rudolf Hess) (1939) by Karl Wiener
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Untitled (female character) (1942) by Karl Wiener
Mona Lisa shopping art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
male portrait (1928) by Karl Wiener
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of a woman with a skull (1943) by Karl Wiener
Gustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Untitled (female character) (1942) by Karl Wiener
Mona Lisa shopping desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman (around 1929) by Karl Wiener
Femininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
single figure (seated woman) (around 1926) by Karl Wiener
