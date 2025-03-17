Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperartmanvintagepublic domainportraitdrawingpaintingUntitled (portrait) (around 1940) by Karl WienerOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 823 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3020 x 4405 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640681/untitled-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled (hills with crosses) (around 1926) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636221/untitled-hills-with-crosses-around-1926-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseUntitled (Red Moon over Debris) (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646901/untitled-red-moon-over-debris-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseself portrait (1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646074/self-portrait-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640880/untitled-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMondgöttin (1943) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11647078/mondgottin-1943-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMouth night (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646894/mouth-night-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMontage of 3 graphics from The 150 Sheets (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642792/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBig Lady, Little Man (1939) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565160/big-lady-little-man-1939-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHe comes! (around 1921) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11631868/comes-around-1921-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseMouth night (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646914/mouth-night-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe winner;from: The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642407/the-winnerfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill life (around 1922) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11631723/still-life-around-1922-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView licensemale nude (around 1925) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636407/male-nude-around-1925-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseUntitled (nature study) (around 1924) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11635391/untitled-nature-study-around-1924-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseself portrait (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640883/self-portrait-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseMale portrait (after Rudolf Hess) (1939) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640749/male-portrait-after-rudolf-hess-1939-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWithout title (self -portrait?) (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640682/without-title-self-portrait-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage set elements, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseUntitled (Moon);from: The 150 Leaves (1943) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642580/untitled-moonfrom-the-150-leaves-1943-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum tour, explore art, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544362/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseMale portrait (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640635/male-portrait-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license