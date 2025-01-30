Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperleavestreesartwatercolourmanvintagepublic domainassembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl WienerOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2936 x 4246 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseassembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642959/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor Christmas decorative design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15732894/editable-watercolor-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView licenseassembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642811/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Christmas decoration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15594729/editable-watercolor-christmas-decoration-design-element-setView licenseassembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642918/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor Christmas decorative design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15733423/editable-watercolor-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView licenseAssembly of 3 graphics;From the 150 leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642971/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546753/editable-watercolor-christmas-design-element-setView licenseMontage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940–1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642812/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546880/editable-watercolor-christmas-design-element-setView licenseassembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642895/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546763/editable-watercolor-christmas-design-element-setView licenseassembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568988/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546756/editable-watercolor-christmas-design-element-setView licenseMontage of 3 graphics from The 150 Sheets (around 1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642792/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe & rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750122/globe-rainbow-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMontage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642921/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe & rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750796/globe-rainbow-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMontage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11643007/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseassembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642828/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe butcher;from: The 150 Leaves (1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642515/the-butcherfrom-the-150-leaves-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseUntitled;from: The 150 leaves (1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642217/untitledfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseassembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642849/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888656/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseUntitled;from: The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642449/untitledfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseUntitled;from: The 150 Leaves (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642537/untitledfrom-the-150-leaves-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseUntitled;from: The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642273/untitledfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas paper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239286/christmas-paper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseUntitled;from: The 150 Leaves (1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642508/untitledfrom-the-150-leaves-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseWhimsical holiday tree adventure, Christmas editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22245113/image-star-png-cartoonView licenseJealousy;from: The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642339/jealousyfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Christmas decoration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15594600/editable-watercolor-christmas-decoration-design-element-setView licenseUntitled;from: The 150 leaves (1940) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642335/untitledfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license