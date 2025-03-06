Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperhandsleaveschurchartmanvintagepublic domainassembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1942) by Karl WienerOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 824 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3323 x 2282 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale nude (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636954/male-nude-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseassembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642828/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseStanding female nude (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11637004/standing-female-nude-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseStanding female nude (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11637315/standing-female-nude-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensefemale nude (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11637021/female-nude-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseUntitled (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646933/untitled-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590631/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseUntitled (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646936/untitled-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590694/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseThe Dancing Death (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646313/the-dancing-death-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9509992/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseThe Women and Death (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646440/the-women-and-death-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556078/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDeath on the Move (around 1920) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11631566/death-the-move-around-1920-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseTiger & flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832789/tiger-flower-background-editable-designView licenseThe death (1941) by Karl Wiener and Matthias Claudiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646009/the-death-1941-karl-wiener-and-matthias-claudiusFree Image from public domain licenseTiger & flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835662/tiger-flower-background-editable-designView licenseVictory and Death (pencil sketch) (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646149/victory-and-death-pencil-sketch-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseTiger & flower phone wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832838/tiger-flower-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licenseWinter Death (sketch) (around 1935) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644695/winter-death-sketch-around-1935-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseTiger & flower Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832836/tiger-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensefemale nude (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11639633/female-nude-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseTiger & flower Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835663/tiger-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensewar grotesque (1944) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11607399/war-grotesque-1944-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseTiger & flower phone wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835664/tiger-flower-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licenseGirl and Death (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11661140/girl-and-death-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding globe, environment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801804/vintage-hand-holding-globe-environment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseGirl and Death (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11653679/girl-and-death-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding globe, environment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642104/vintage-hand-holding-globe-environment-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensefemale nude (around 1930) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11638741/female-nude-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseFlesh and Black Materiality (1942) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646184/flesh-and-black-materiality-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage hand holding globe, environment illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642105/png-adult-agriculture-collageView licenseAnno 1931 (around 1931) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11653312/anno-1931-around-1931-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license