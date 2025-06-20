rawpixel
Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940) by Karl Wiener
paperartwatercolourvintagepublic domaindrawingwomanadult
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11643007/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642812/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642959/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Montage of 3 graphics from The 150 Sheets (around 1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642792/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-around-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642872/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
assembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642811/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Montage of 2 graphics from The 150 Sheets (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11643043/montage-graphics-from-the-150-sheets-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Untitled;from: The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642273/untitledfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
assembly of 2 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642918/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Green planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Untitled (female character) (around 1930) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11650443/untitled-female-character-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Save the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Untitled (female character) (1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646234/untitled-female-character-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Save water word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446767/save-water-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Untitled;from: The 150 leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642335/untitledfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Growth Investing, woman invest in stocks collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784881/growth-investing-woman-invest-stocks-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Untitled;from: The 150 Leaves (1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642537/untitledfrom-the-150-leaves-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442712/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flesh and Black Materiality (1942) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646184/flesh-and-black-materiality-1942-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market, editable template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
assembly of 3 graphics;from The 150 Leaves (1940–1941) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568988/assembly-graphicsfrom-the-150-leaves-1940-1941-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portraits of women (pencil sketch) (around 1935) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11645325/portraits-women-pencil-sketch-around-1935-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
To where?;from: The 150 Leaves (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11642202/wherefrom-the-150-leaves-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
man and woman (around 1930) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11653308/man-and-woman-around-1930-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650292/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-textView license
Untitled (1940) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640729/untitled-1940-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license
Woman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Female Nudes (Pencil Sketch) (around 1935) by Karl Wiener
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11645347/female-nudes-pencil-sketch-around-1935-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license