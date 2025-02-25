Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperartwatercoloursvintagepublic domainpaintingtheatrephotoScene mit Staberl.(1848!) (1848) by Johann Peter LyserOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 843 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2541 x 3616 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable paper ticket design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15477609/editable-paper-ticket-design-element-setView licenseScene mit Staberl. (around 1847) by Johann Peter Lyserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11649374/scene-mit-staberl-around-1847-johann-peter-lyserFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseScene with Staberl.(The Sunday ride.) (1847) by Johann Peter Lyserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11649373/scene-with-staberlthe-sunday-ride-1847-johann-peter-lyserFree Image from public domain licenseBlue movie cinema ticket illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514245/blue-movie-cinema-ticket-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseStaberl and the asphalt pavement (1847) by Johann Peter Lyserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11700653/staberl-and-the-asphalt-pavement-1847-johann-peter-lyserFree Image from public domain licensePurple movie cinema ticket illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514235/purple-movie-cinema-ticket-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseStaberl's Travel Adventure by Nestroy (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 1, no. 6) (1827) by Johann…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674581/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNational history poster template, original art illustration from Antonio Joli, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498808/png-sky-peopleView licenseStaberl's Travel Adventure by Bäuerle (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 1, no. 6) (1827) by Johann…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594398/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePurple movie cinema ticket illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11169429/purple-movie-cinema-ticket-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseStaberl as a physicist by Carl (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 3, no. 24) (1829) by Johann Wenzel Zinkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640720/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlue movie cinema ticket illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513981/blue-movie-cinema-ticket-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseStaberl in Floribus by Bäuerle (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 2, no. 4) (1828) by Johann Wenzel Zinke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11610077/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752205/png-antique-ariane-theatre-national-lopera-artView licenseStaberl the confused magician by Nestroy (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 5, no. 20) (1831) by Andreas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594766/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049746/music-dance-instagram-post-templateView licenseCostume design by Wenzel Scholz.Even though I'm not Scottish, I was in Schottenfeld for a long time (1839) by Johann…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11650704/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseStaberl in Floribus by Bäuerle (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 2, no. 4) (1828) by Johann Wenzel Zinke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11610078/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDate checklist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497713/date-checklist-poster-templateView licenseStaberl in Floribus by Bäuerle (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 2, no. 4) (1828) by Johann Wenzel Zinke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594417/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDate checklist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271686/date-checklist-instagram-post-templateView licenseStaberl's Travel Adventure by Nestroy (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 1, no. 6) (1827) by Johann…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11686271/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFuture dreams Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14619410/future-dreams-instagram-post-templateView licenseStaberl's Travel Adventure by Bäuerle (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 1, no. 6) (1827) by Johann…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11638653/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFunky town Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049742/funky-town-instagram-post-templateView licenseStaberl als Freischütz, parody by Carl (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 1, no. 3) (1827) by Johann…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11638656/image-cartoon-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseMovie ticket png element, entertainment illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531360/movie-ticket-png-element-entertainment-illustration-editable-designView licenseStaberl the confused magician by Nestroy (gallery of funny scenes for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 5, no. 20) (1831) by Andreas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11610213/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStaberl as a physicist / farce by Carl (Theatrical picture gallery for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 2, no. 41) (1834–1835) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612215/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStaberl as Freischütz, parody by Carl (Theatrical picture gallery for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 1, no. 26) (1833–1834) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679856/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView licenseFanny Elssler as Fenella in Portici's Stumme (model for costume picture no. 3 for the Theaterzeitung) (1832) by Johann…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11680599/image-art-watercolours-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStaberl as Freischütz, parody by Carl (Theatrical picture gallery for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 1, no. 26) (1833–1834) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612024/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party poster, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseStaberl as Freischütz, parody by Carl (Theatrical picture gallery for the Theaterzeitung, vol. 1, no. 26) (1833–1834) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678132/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license