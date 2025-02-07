Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageframeartvintagepublic domainpostcardsdrawingpaintingarchitectureVienna Gallery Harrach. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KGOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 756 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2732 x 1722 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite bread background editable brown framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479876/white-bread-background-editable-brown-frameView licenseVienna.Foyer in the Court Opera. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Rudolf Konopahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11700302/image-art-vintage-musicFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage frame editable white bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723909/brown-vintage-frame-editable-white-bread-backgroundView licenseVienna.Festival staircase in the Burgtheater. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Rudolf Konopahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697127/image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage frame with white editable bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723994/brown-vintage-frame-with-white-editable-bread-backgroundView licenseVienna.Foyer in the Court Opera. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Rudolf Konopahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608875/image-art-vintage-musicFree Image from public domain licenseGray vintage frame with black editable bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540933/gray-vintage-frame-with-black-editable-bread-backgroundView licenseVienna.Burgtheater, foyer. (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Rudolf Konopahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697116/viennaburgtheater-foyer-around-1910-bruder-kohn-and-rudolf-konopaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite bread desktop wallpaper editable brown framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495768/white-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-brown-frameView licenseWeigl's Katharinenhalle (1911) by Brüder Kohn KGhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11702390/weigls-katharinenhalle-1911-bruder-kohnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame, black bread editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724196/vintage-frame-black-bread-editable-backgroundView licenseViennese former Hofburg.Bedroom of the guest apartment. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594571/image-frame-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlack bread background editable white framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495841/black-bread-background-editable-white-frameView licenseVienna former Hofburg.Toilet room of the foreigner's apartment. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594584/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic postcard editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592370/aesthetic-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView licenseVienna former Hofburg.Audience hall for solemn audiences. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594582/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView licenseFormerly of Vienna.Hofburg.Cercle or Rauchsalon des Stephan-Appartements. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624508/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame editable black bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724179/vintage-frame-editable-black-bread-backgroundView licenseVienna former Hofburg.Great Audience Hall. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624490/vienna-former-hofburggreat-audience-hall-1920-1925-johann-jaunbersinFree Image from public domain licenseBlack bread desktop wallpaper editable gray vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540858/black-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-gray-vintage-frameView licenseVienna former Hofburg.Empress Maria Theresia bedroom. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594573/image-art-vintage-bedroomFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame, brown bread editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542445/vintage-frame-brown-bread-editable-backgroundView licenseVienna former Hofburg.The Rose Room. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594576/vienna-former-hofburgthe-rose-room-1920-1925-johann-jaunbersinFree Image from public domain licenseGray vintage frame with editable black bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540909/gray-vintage-frame-with-editable-black-bread-backgroundView licenseVienna former Hofburg.Writing room of Emperor Franz Joseph. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624506/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame, editable bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542444/vintage-frame-editable-bread-backgroundView licenseVienna former Hofburg.Audience salon of the foreigner's apartment. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594572/image-frame-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite bread desktop wallpaper editable brown vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724047/white-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-brown-vintage-frameView licenseVienna former Hofburg.The Hall of Mirrors of the Ceremonial Apartment. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594581/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWhite bread background editable brown framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479960/white-bread-background-editable-brown-frameView license1., Stubenring 24 - Anton Stern's Café Prückl (Café Prückel; interior view with view of the speaking clock), picture…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568248/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable moodboard mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11258506/editable-moodboard-mockup-designView licenseVienna former Hofburg. Pietra-Dura room. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594583/vienna-former-hofburg-pietra-dura-room-1920-1925-johann-jaunbersinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992467/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseVienna former Hofburg.Bedroom of Emperor Franz Joseph. (1920–1925) by Johann Jaunbersinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624479/image-frame-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589615/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView licenseVienna, Augustinerstrasse (after 1904) by Brüder Kohn KG and Erwin Pendlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594555/vienna-augustinerstrasse-after-1904-bruder-kohn-and-erwin-pendlFree Image from public domain licenseBlack bread desktop wallpaper editable vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724221/black-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-frameView license1., town hall - interior view, people's hall, postcard (1910) by Paul Ledermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11700265/1-town-hall-interior-view-peoples-hall-postcard-1910-paul-ledermannFree Image from public domain license