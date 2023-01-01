https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11701870Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic chess board backgroundView public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11701870View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2842 x 2030 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2842 x 2030 px | 300 dpi | 33.04 MBAesthetic chess board backgroundMore