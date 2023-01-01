https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726044Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSarus crane bird, vintage animal painting, by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11726044View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 114.47 MBSarus crane bird, vintage animal painting, by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More