https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728781Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Sleeping cat sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11728781View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 757 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 946 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2523 pxSVG | 52.66 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :PNG Sleeping cat sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More