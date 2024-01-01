https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732229Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBright pink lotus flower psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11732229View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 3201 px | 300 dpi | 30.96 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2801 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 3201 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Bright pink lotus flower psdMore