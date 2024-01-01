rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734848
Antique print of Japanese, abstract flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…
Antique print of Japanese, abstract flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
11734848

View CC0 License

