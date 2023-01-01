https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735513Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBird, vintage animal painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11735513View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2300 x 1840 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2300 x 1840 px | 300 dpi | 24.24 MBBird, vintage animal painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More