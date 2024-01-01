https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760764Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Line art drawing of the head and tail of a European adder. collage element, transparent backgroundOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11760764View LicensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 880 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1100 pxBest Quality PNG 2631 x 1929 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png Line art drawing of the head and tail of a European adder. collage element, transparent backgroundMore