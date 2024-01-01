https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763892Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Selma threw herself at full length on the ground" / Alice Barber Stephens. (1895) by Alice Barber StephensOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11763892View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 812 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2369 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5862 x 8661 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5862 x 8661 px | 300 dpi | 145.28 MBFree Download"Selma threw herself at full length on the ground" / Alice Barber Stephens. (1895) by Alice Barber StephensMore