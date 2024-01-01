https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763910Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIt took the form of the greatest old lady he had ever seen (1916) by Jessie Willcox SmithOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11763910View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 879 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1905 x 2601 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1905 x 2601 px | 300 dpi | 14.2 MBFree DownloadIt took the form of the greatest old lady he had ever seen (1916) by Jessie Willcox SmithMore