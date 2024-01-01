https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764015Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHains i.e. Haines Falls, Catskills (1883) by Harry FennOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11764015View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1081 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3152 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3736 x 4148 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3736 x 4148 px | 300 dpi | 44.37 MBFree DownloadHains i.e. Haines Falls, Catskills (1883) by Harry FennMore