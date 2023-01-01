https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765129Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful flower branches, Japanese botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 11765129View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4514 x 4513 px | 300 dpi | 173.35 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4514 x 4513 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Colorful flower branches, Japanese botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More