https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765405Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack and gold vintage phone psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 11765405View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3885 x 2620 px | 300 dpi | 84.63 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 809 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2360 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3885 x 2620 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Black and gold vintage phone psdMore