https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767789
Thorn-trees near Niagara (1887) by Harry Fenn
Thorn-trees near Niagara (1887) by Harry Fenn

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
11767789

Thorn-trees near Niagara (1887) by Harry Fenn

