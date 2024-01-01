https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767789Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThorn-trees near Niagara (1887) by Harry FennOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11767789View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 930 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2713 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4232 x 3280 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4232 x 3280 px | 300 dpi | 39.74 MBFree DownloadThorn-trees near Niagara (1887) by Harry FennMore