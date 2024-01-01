https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767816Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHark the herald angels sing (1911) by Jessie GillespieOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11767816View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 472 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1377 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6781 x 2667 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6781 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 51.77 MBFree DownloadHark the herald angels sing (1911) by Jessie GillespieMore