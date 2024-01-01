rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797030
Mocha Cup and Saucer for the dining room of Peter Behrens' House at the Darmstadt Artists' Colony by Gebr Bauscher and Peter…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mocha Cup and Saucer for the dining room of Peter Behrens' House at the Darmstadt Artists' Colony by Gebr Bauscher and Peter Behrens

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11797030

View License

Mocha Cup and Saucer for the dining room of Peter Behrens' House at the Darmstadt Artists' Colony by Gebr Bauscher and Peter Behrens

More