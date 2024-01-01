rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798229
Pair of Okimono in the Form of Walking Elephants
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pair of Okimono in the Form of Walking Elephants

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11798229

View License

Pair of Okimono in the Form of Walking Elephants

More