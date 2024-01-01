rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798500
The Archangel Gabriel by Andrea della Robbia
The Archangel Gabriel by Andrea della Robbia

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11798500

