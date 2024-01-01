rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799884
Buddha Shakyamuni Sheltered by the Serpent King Muchalinda
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Buddha Shakyamuni Sheltered by the Serpent King Muchalinda

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
11799884

View CC0 License

Buddha Shakyamuni Sheltered by the Serpent King Muchalinda

More