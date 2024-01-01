https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799890Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWestminster Abbey: Across The Transepts (#5) by Frederick H EvansOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11799890View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 851 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2482 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4001 x 5641 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4001 x 5641 px | 300 dpi | 64.62 MBFree DownloadWestminster Abbey: Across The Transepts (#5) by Frederick H EvansMore